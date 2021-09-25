Chinese premier stresses preventing forest fires, avoiding casualties

Xinhua) 15:10, September 25, 2021

Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong, also head of the national headquarters of forest and grassland fire prevention and control, attends a national teleconference on forest and grassland fire prevention and control in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for solid efforts to prevent forest and grassland fires and avoid casualties amid firefighting work during fire-prone seasons.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in an instruction on the country's fire prevention and control work.

Authorities at all levels should put people and lives first, ensure both development and security, and make solid efforts in fire prevention and control, Li said.

He also called for strengthening supervision to identify hazards that may lead to forest fires, timely releasing early warning information, and defusing fire risks.

The government should also improve contingency plans and strengthen firefighter drills and training to avoid casualties, he added.

Attending a national teleconference on forest and grassland fire prevention and control on Friday, State Councilor Wang Yong called for preventing major fires to safeguard people's lives and property and national ecological security.

Wang, also head of the national headquarters of forest and grassland fire prevention and control, stressed efforts to make sure authorities at all levels perform their duties in fire prevention and control and enhance their rescuing and emergency response capabilities.

