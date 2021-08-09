Scenery of Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex in Thailand

Xinhua) 10:45, August 09, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 6, 2021 shows the Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex in Thailand. The Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex was added to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) World Heritage List on July 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)