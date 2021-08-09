Home>>
Scenery of Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex in Thailand
(Xinhua) 10:45, August 09, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 6, 2021 shows the Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex in Thailand. The Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex was added to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) World Heritage List on July 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: China, Thailand support each other in fighting COVID-19: Thai deputy PM
- Chinese vaccines play vital role in Thailand's battle against COVID-19
- 107th Mekong River joint patrol begins
- View of forest area in Shangyang Village, Hangzhou
- A trip to China’s northernmost tropical forest in SW Yunnan province
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.