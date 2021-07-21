107th Mekong River joint patrol begins

KUNMING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Law-enforcement authorities from China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand joined forces Tuesday for the 107th Mekong River joint patrol.

Three Chinese vessels departed Tuesday morning from Jingha Port in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province for the patrol, which is expected to last four days, according to the Yunnan provincial public security bureau.

The new round of the patrol will target illegal immigration in the Mekong River basin, and officers will adopt a non-contact approach, bearing in mind the current situation of COVID-19 in the region, said the bureau.

On Monday, law-enforcement bodies of the four countries held a meeting via video link to commend outstanding teams and individuals from a 100-day joint anti-drug operation that was recently concluded on the Mekong.

A total of 85 drug cases were busted during the operation, with 132 suspects arrested and over 8.4 tonnes of drugs seized, according to the bureau.

The Mekong River, known as the Lancang River in China, is a vital waterway for cross-border shipping.

China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand have been carrying out joint patrols on the Mekong River since December 2011.

