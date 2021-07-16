Myanmar to receive 6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China: AFP
YANGON, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar will receive 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China by August, according to a report by Agence France-Presse (AFP).
A senior official from Myanmar's information industry told the agency on Wednesday that the government has bought four million doses of the vaccine from China, which will also donate two million more.
The first 1 million doses will arrive late July, the official added.
Around 1.75 million individuals have so far been vaccinated in Myanmar, which has a population of some 54 million, according to health officials.
Myanmar is facing resurging COVID-19 cases. According to the latest figures by the Ministry of Health and Sports, Myanmar reported 212,545 COVID-19 infections with 4,346 deaths as of late Thursday.
Photos
Related Stories
- Philippines receives additional Sinovac vaccines from China
- China donates more COVID-19 protective equipment to Myanmar
- Over 900 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
- Myanmar willing to work with ASEAN to safeguard domestic stability: Min Aung Hlaing
- In pics: birds at Hlawga Wildlife Park on outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.