Myanmar to receive 6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China: AFP

YANGON, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar will receive 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China by August, according to a report by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

A senior official from Myanmar's information industry told the agency on Wednesday that the government has bought four million doses of the vaccine from China, which will also donate two million more.

The first 1 million doses will arrive late July, the official added.

Around 1.75 million individuals have so far been vaccinated in Myanmar, which has a population of some 54 million, according to health officials.

Myanmar is facing resurging COVID-19 cases. According to the latest figures by the Ministry of Health and Sports, Myanmar reported 212,545 COVID-19 infections with 4,346 deaths as of late Thursday.

