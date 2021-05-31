Home>>
In pics: birds at Hlawga Wildlife Park on outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar
(Xinhua) 13:30, May 31, 2021
Photo taken on May 30, 2021 shows a Blue-winged Pitta at Hlawga Wildlife Park on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar. (Xinhua/U Aung)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
