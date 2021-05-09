Home>>
COVID-19 infections rise to 142,947 in Myanmar
(Xinhua) 16:00, May 09, 2021
YANGON, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 142,947 in Myanmar after 13 new positive cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Health and Sports Ministry on Saturday.
The death toll stood at 3,210 while 132,013 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals so far, the release said.
On Saturday 1,379 samples were tested for COVID-19, down from around 10,000 samples tested daily in early February.
COVID-19 was first detected in Myanmar on March 23 last year.
