EU imposes fresh sanctions on Myanmar individuals, companies

Xinhua) 11:00, April 20, 2021

BRUSSELS, April 19 (Xinhua) -- The European Union (EU) on Monday imposed sanctions on 10 individuals and two companies in Myanmar.

The individuals "are all responsible for undermining democracy and the rule of law" in Myanmar, and for "repressive decisions and serious human rights violations," the Council of the EU said in a press release following a virtual meeting of EU foreign ministers.

In the press release, it said the two entities, Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Company Limited (MEHL) and Myanmar Economic Corporation Limited (MEC), were large conglomerates "owned and controlled by the Myanmar Armed Forces (Tatmadaw), and provide revenue for it."

Pre-existing EU restrictive measures also remain in place, said the press release.

EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to the listed individuals and entities.

A one-year state of emergency was declared in Myanmar after President U Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, along with other officials from the National League for Democracy (NLD), were detained by the military on Feb. 1.

The military had claimed that there was massive voting fraud in the country's November 2020 general elections, which saw the NLD win a majority of seats in both houses of parliament.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)