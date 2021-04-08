Xi urges EU to judge independently, achieve strategic autonomy

A China-Europe freight train carrying medical supplies bound for Madrid of Spain departs from the city of Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 5, 2020. (Photo by Lyu Bin/Xinhua)

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said China's development has been an opportunity for the European Union (EU) and urged the EU to make correct judgment independently and truly achieve strategic autonomy.

Xi made the remarks in a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

