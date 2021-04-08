Home>>
Xi urges EU to judge independently, achieve strategic autonomy
(Xinhua) 15:47, April 08, 2021
A China-Europe freight train carrying medical supplies bound for Madrid of Spain departs from the city of Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 5, 2020. (Photo by Lyu Bin/Xinhua)
BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said China's development has been an opportunity for the European Union (EU) and urged the EU to make correct judgment independently and truly achieve strategic autonomy.
Xi made the remarks in a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi urges Germany, EU to cooperate with China to bring more certainty, stability to world
- Why learning Party history matters so much to CPC
- Xi sends condolences to Indonesian president over natural disaster
- Xi extends congratulations on Xiamen University's centenary anniversary
- Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on national heroes, martyrs
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.