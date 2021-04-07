Xi sends condolences to Indonesian president over natural disaster

Xinhua) 08:56, April 07, 2021

Photo taken on April 4, 2021 shows the damage of flash flood and landslide in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia. (BNPB/Handout via Xinhua)

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message of condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo over flooding and mudslide in the Southeast Asian country.

In his message, Xi said that he is shocked to learn about the flooding and mudslide, which has caused heavy casualties.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people as well as in his own name, Xi expressed deep condolences over the victims and extended sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured.

