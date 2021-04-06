Xi extends congratulations on Xiamen University's centenary anniversary

Xinhua) 10:51, April 06, 2021

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Tuesday extended congratulations and greetings to faculty, students and alumni of Xiamen University as the university marks its 100th anniversary.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a congratulatory letter to the university.

