Xi's speech on Party history educational campaign published

Xinhua) 13:27, April 02, 2021

BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- A speech made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, at the launching of a campaign on Party history learning and education has been published.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered the speech on Feb. 20.

The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)