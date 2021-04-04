Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on national heroes, martyrs

Xinhua) 13:57, April 04, 2021

Xi Jinping straightens the red ribbons on flower baskets during a ceremony to present flower baskets to deceased national heroes at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, April 4 (Xinhua) -- The 4th of April this year marks the Qingming Festival, an important day on the lunar calendar when Chinese people traditionally sweep the tombs of their deceased family members and pay tributes to their ancestors.

During this day, Chinese people also pay respect to martyrs.

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has on many occasions emphasized the importance of remembering the country's national heroes and carrying forward their spirit.

The following is a selection of his remarks on the subject.

-- The accomplishments of the revolutionary martyrs will go down in history and their names shall never be forgotten.

-- In times of adversity, there have always been heroes standing forward. This reflects the great spirit of the Chinese nation.

-- Only by respecting heroes will other heroes emerge, and only by hailing them will more appear in their place.

-- The People's Republic of China has a revolutionary tradition and this tradition must not fade. Our flag has been reddened by forefathers' blood. It would be unacceptable if we cannot better develop the country for which they have longed, strived and sacrificed.

-- The purpose of learning from the heroes is to apply their spirit in everyday work and demonstrate a strong sense of responsibility toward people's lives and safety.

