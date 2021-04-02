Students pay tribute to martyrs ahead of Qingming Festival

Xinhua) 09:25, April 02, 2021

Primary school students pay tribute to martyrs at a cemetery in Huaying City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 1, 2021. The Tomb-sweeping Day, also known as Qingming Festival, which falls on April 4 this year, is a Chinese festival when people pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors by visiting tombs and making offerings. (Photo by Zhou Songlin/Xinhua)

