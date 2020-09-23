Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

More remains of martyrs to return to China from ROK

(Xinhua)    15:43, September 23, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Veterans Affairs on Wednesday said the remains of more Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War will be returned to China from the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Sept. 27.

It will be the seventh such repatriation following a handover agreement signed by the two countries. The remains of 599 soldiers were returned to China from the ROK between 2014 and 2019.

Cooperation between relevant departments in the two countries will be strengthened to ensure the continued repatriation of soldiers' remains, the ministry said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York