More remains of martyrs to return to China from ROK

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Veterans Affairs on Wednesday said the remains of more Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War will be returned to China from the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Sept. 27.
It will be the seventh such repatriation following a handover agreement signed by the two countries. The remains of 599 soldiers were returned to China from the ROK between 2014 and 2019.
Cooperation between relevant departments in the two countries will be strengthened to ensure the continued repatriation of soldiers' remains, the ministry said.
