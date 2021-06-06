Myanmar willing to work with ASEAN to safeguard domestic stability: Min Aung Hlaing

Xinhua) 15:19, June 06, 2021

YANGON, June 6 (Xinhua) -- The Myanmar side is willing to work together with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to safeguard the domestic stability of Myanmar and implement the relevant consensus, the leader of Myanmar Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has said.

Min Aung Hlaing made the remarks on Saturday during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai in Nay Pyi Taw.

According to a release of the Chinese embassy in Myanmar, at the meeting Min Aung Hlaing introduced the domestic situation in Myanmar and said the Myanmar side is committed to promoting national stability, economic growth and improvement of people's livelihoods, and safeguarding democracy and the rule of law.

He said Myanmar sees China as an important neighbor and is willing to maintain communications with China.

Ambassador Chen stressed that the Chinese side has always cherished and attached great importance to its traditional friendship with Myanmar, adding that China sincerely hopes for the earlier restoration of peace and stability in Myanmar and supports the implementation of consensus by ASEAN and Myanmar.

China will continue to play a constructive role in this regard, said Chen.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues including China-Myanmar relations and the joint prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)