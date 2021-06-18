Home>>
Ecological forests turns abandoned land green
(Ecns.cn) 14:33, June 18, 2021
Trees grow in the Taibao public welfare forests in Gonghe County, Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qing Hai Province, June 17, 2021. (Photo/ China News Service: Ma Mingyan)
1,000 mu, or 67 hectares, of high-quality ecological public welfare forests had been planted through the project in the local place last year. The regional ecological environment has improved thanks to the planting of nearly 10,000 saplings such as Qinghai spruce, prunus sibirica, and Tamarix, which the survivability hits 90 percent.
