Aerial view of Saihanba forest farm in Hebei

Xinhua) 13:39, September 25, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 23, 2021 shows the autumn scenery of Saihanba forest farm in north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

