Chinese vice premier stresses forest, grassland fire prevention

Xinhua) 13:01, March 30, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, speaks at a national teleconference on preventing and containing major forest and grassland fires, in Beijing, capital of China, March 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing on Wednesday called for resolutely preventing and containing major forest and grassland fires to better safeguard people's lives and property, as well as national ecological security.

As the fire prevention work has entered a crucial period this spring, it is necessary to maintain a high degree of vigilance, Zhang said at a national teleconference.

Zhang said fire prevention responsibilities must be fulfilled at all levels and more efforts should be made to improve the quality of fire risk investigation and rectification.

Measures should also be taken to build stronger firefighting forces, improve emergency plans, carry out regular exercises, and improve fire prevention equipment and infrastructure, Zhang said.

