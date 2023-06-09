Languages

Achievements of China's green Great Wall---the Three-North Shelterbelt Forest Program

(Global Times) 08:53, June 09, 2023

Graphic: GT

　　Graphic: GT

Graphic: GT

　　Graphic: GT

Graphic: GT

　　Graphic: GT

Graphic: GT

　　Graphic: GT

