China issues reform plan for collective forest tenure system

Xinhua) 13:24, September 26, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a plan on deepening reform of the collective forest tenure system to increase farmers' incomes and promote green development.

By 2025, the country aims to have generally formed a collective forest tenure system with clear ownership, unified responsibilities and rights, strict protection, orderly circulation and effective supervision, according to the plan jointly issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council.

On this basis, multiple measures will be taken, including further developing appropriate-scale operation of the forestry industry, promoting more scientific and efficient management of forest resources, and diversifying channels for increasing the value of forest tenure to constantly improve the ecological quality of forests and increase farmers' incomes.

Projects will be introduced to accurately improve forest quality and promote efficient forest management models, while green industries such as ecological tourism, forest health care and nature education will be developed with a view to protecting forest resources and ecology, says the plan.

It also urges efforts to explore and improve the mechanism for realizing the value of ecological products and encourage financial institutions to up loan support for the forestry industry.

