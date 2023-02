We Are China

Wuqiang woodblock New Year painting promoted in N China's Hebei

Xinhua) 10:11, February 05, 2023

A tourist visits the Wuqiang woodblock New Year painting museum in Wuqiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

WUQIANG, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Wuqiang County in north China's Hebei Province has made efforts to pass on and promote the culture of Wuqiang woodblock New Year painting, a national intangible cultural heritage listed in 2006. A series of cultural and creative products made with modern technology has been introduced to attract youngsters.

A staff member displays a cultural and creative product of woodblock New Year painting at the Wuqiang woodblock New Year painting museum in Wuqiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A woman displays a woodblock New Year painting at a workshop in Wuqiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An artist makes woodblock New Year paintings at the Wuqiang woodblock New Year painting museum in Wuqiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An artist works on a New Year painting themed on rabbit at the Wuqiang woodblock New Year painting museum in Wuqiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Children learn making woodblock New Year paintings at the Wuqiang woodblock New Year painting museum in Wuqiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

People visit the Wuqiang woodblock New Year painting museum in Wuqiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A man mounts a woodblock New Year painting at a workshop in Wuqiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

