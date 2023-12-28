Aerial view of Great Wall through four seasons

Xinhua) 08:44, December 28, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 13, 2023 shows the winter scenery at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. With the change of the four seasons, the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall puts on different layers of colors and shows magnificent beauty. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on April 1, 2023 shows the spring scenery at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. With the change of the four seasons, the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall puts on different layers of colors and shows magnificent beauty. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 7, 2023 shows the summer scenery at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. With the change of the four seasons, the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall puts on different layers of colors and shows magnificent beauty. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 3, 2023 shows the autumn scenery at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. With the change of the four seasons, the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall puts on different layers of colors and shows magnificent beauty. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)

