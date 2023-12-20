View of Great Wall at Laoniuwan section of Yellow River
This photo taken on Aug. 24, 2023 shows the Great Wall built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) at the Laoniuwan section of the Yellow River on the border between north China's Shanxi Province and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Great Wall built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) encounters the Yellow River at the Laoniuwan section. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
This photo taken on Aug. 27, 2023 shows the scenery at the Laoniuwan section of the Yellow River on the border between north China's Shanxi Province and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Great Wall built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) encounters the Yellow River at the Laoniuwan section. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2023 shows the Great Wall built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) at the Laoniuwan section of the Yellow River on the border between north China's Shanxi Province and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Great Wall built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) encounters the Yellow River at the Laoniuwan section. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 27, 2023 shows the Great Wall near the Laoniuwan section of the Yellow River on the border between north China's Shanxi Province and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Great Wall built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) encounters the Yellow River at the Laoniuwan section. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
This photo taken on Aug. 24, 2023 shows the scenery at the Laoniuwan section of the Yellow River on the border between north China's Shanxi Province and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Great Wall built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) encounters the Yellow River at the Laoniuwan section. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
This photo taken on Aug. 23, 2023 shows the scenery at the Laoniuwan section of the Yellow River on the border between north China's Shanxi Province and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Great Wall built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) encounters the Yellow River at the Laoniuwan section. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2023 shows the scenery at the Laoniuwan section of the Yellow River on the border between north China's Shanxi Province and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Great Wall built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) encounters the Yellow River at the Laoniuwan section. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
This aerial photo taken on July 26, 2023 shows the scenery at the Laoniuwan section of the Yellow River on the border between north China's Shanxi Province and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Great Wall built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) encounters the Yellow River at the Laoniuwan section. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2023 shows the Great Wall built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) at the Laoniuwan section of the Yellow River on the border between north China's Shanxi Province and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Great Wall built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) encounters the Yellow River at the Laoniuwan section. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
This photo taken on Aug. 24, 2023 shows the Great Wall built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) at the Laoniuwan section of the Yellow River on the border between north China's Shanxi Province and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Great Wall built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) encounters the Yellow River at the Laoniuwan section. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2023 shows the Great Wall built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) at the Laoniuwan section of the Yellow River on the border between north China's Shanxi Province and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Great Wall built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) encounters the Yellow River at the Laoniuwan section. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
This photo taken on Aug. 27, 2023 shows the Sigou Great Wall in Pianguan County, north China's Shanxi Province. The Great Wall built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) encounters the Yellow River at the Laoniuwan section. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 27, 2023 shows the Sigou Great Wall in Pianguan County, north China's Shanxi Province. The Great Wall built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) encounters the Yellow River at the Laoniuwan section. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 27, 2023 shows the Sigou Great Wall in Pianguan County, north China's Shanxi Province. The Great Wall built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) encounters the Yellow River at the Laoniuwan section. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
