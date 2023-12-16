Research team launches project to preserve images of Great Wall and ensure sustainable use of data

Xinhua) 10:01, December 16, 2023

Li Zhe prepares to fly a drone during a field survey in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2023.

Li Zhe, 45, guest researcher at the School of Architecture at Tianjin University, dedicates his time to preserving images of the Great Wall, a cultural relic.

In an effort to preserve the images of the Great Wall and ensure the sustainable use of the data, a research team with the School of Architecture at Tianjin University initiated a project in late 2018 that involves the use of the latest technology as drones to collect "the most complete possible real-scene three-dimensional images of the Great Wall". By capturing successive scanning-quality images and utilizing software to create three-dimensional models, this project produces indepth revelation of the relic site that can be applied in various research fields as discovery of hidden resources, showcasing cultural relics, investigating areas of damage, and analyzing the causes of harm.

Over the past four years, Li Zhe and his team members have generated 40 terabyte of data consisting of more than three million high-definition images captured during a 20,000-kilometer drone flight. Using centimeter-definition images, the team has documented over 90 percent of the Ming Dynasty's Great Wall.

In early 2023, the team organized an exhibition in Tianjin Museum showcasing the digital outcomes of their efforts through immersive multimedia displays, 3D printed objects, and historical scene restoration.

"The Great Wall is a monumental epic of the Chinese people," said Li Zhe. "We hope that our research will not only provide support for the protection and monitoring of the Great Wall, but also showcase a more authentic and well-preserved Great Wall, enhancing its cultural allure." (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Li Zhe monitors as he uses a drone to take photos of the Jiankou Great Wall section in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2023.(Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Li Zhe and a student conduct a field survey in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2023.(Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Li Zhe presents a computer-generated model of the Great Wall's beacon system at their workshop in Tianjin, north China, July 25, 2023.(Xinhua/Li Ran)

Li Zhe and his team members discuss the progress of their project at their workshop in Tianjin, north China, July 25, 2023.(Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Li Zhe (2nd R) elaborates a structure of the Great Wall as visitors listen during an achievement exhibition on their researches at the Tianjin Museum in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 12, 2023.(Xinhua/Li Ran)

Li Zhe (R) holds a 3D-printed model of the Great Wall's fortified tower while talking with the director of the research team Zhang Yukun in Tianjin, north China, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Li Zhe (back) talks with a student about the progress of their project at their workshop in Tianjin, north China, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Li Zhe (L) talks with the director of the research team Zhang Yukun in Tianjin, north China, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Li Zhe shows an image realized through AR technologies at their workshop in Tianjin, north China, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Li Zhe (R) and a student conduct a field survey in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2023.(Xinhua/Li Ran)

Li Zhe uses a drone to take photos of the Jiankou Great Wall section in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Li Zhe prepares to fly a drone during a field survey in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2023.(Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Li Zhe (front) and a student walk to the Jiankou Great Wall section in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2023.(Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Li Zhe (L) and a student make records during the achievement exhibition on their research at the Tianjin Museum in Tianjin, north China, July 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Li Zhe (R) talks with a student about images of the Great Wall at their workshop in Tianjin, north China, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Li Zhe (4th L) and a student have a discussion at their workshop in Tianjin, north China, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Li Zhe and a student conduct a field survey in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

