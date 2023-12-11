Tech investment increased to preserve Great Wall in NW China

Xinhua) 13:29, December 11, 2023

Liu Junjun (L), an associate researcher from the cultural heritage monitoring center of Jiayuguan Silk Road (the Great Wall) cultural research institute, patrols the Jiayu Pass scenic area with a colleague in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 14, 2023. In recent years, cultural heritage protection institutions have increased the investment in the technological protection of the Great Wall. Institutions utilize technological equipment to collect data, analyze metrics and detect any possible damage. These methods guarantee the implementation of effective preservation and restoration measures in time and the Great Wall well-preserved. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

Liu Junjun (R), an associate researcher from the cultural heritage monitoring center of Jiayuguan Silk Road (the Great Wall) cultural research institute, patrols the Jiayu Pass scenic area with colleagues in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Liu Junjun, an associate researcher from the cultural heritage monitoring center of Jiayuguan Silk Road (the Great Wall) cultural research institute, patrols the Jiayu Pass scenic area in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Liu Junjun (L), an associate researcher from the cultural heritage monitoring center of Jiayuguan Silk Road (the Great Wall) cultural research institute, records patrolling results with a colleague at the Jiayu Pass scenic area in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Yang Diangang, an associate researcher from the cultural heritage monitoring center of Jiayuguan Silk Road (the Great Wall) cultural research institute, checks the monitoring system at the Jiayu Pass scenic area in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

A staff member from the cultural heritage monitoring center of Jiayuguan Silk Road (the Great Wall) cultural research institute monitors the moisture and salinity of the wall at the Jiayu Pass scenic area in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

Zhang Xiang, chief of the cultural heritage monitoring center of Jiayuguan Silk Road (the Great Wall) cultural research institute, uses a drone to inspect the Jiayu Pass scenic area in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

This photo taken on July 13, 2023 shows a part of reinforced wall in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Gao Shang (R), an engineer from the cultural heritage monitoring center of Jiayuguan Silk Road (the Great Wall) cultural research institute, checks the equipment at the Jiayu Pass scenic area in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

This stitched aerial photo taken on July 14, 2023 shows a view of the Jiayu Pass scenic area in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Gao Shang, an engineer from the cultural heritage monitoring center of Jiayuguan Silk Road (the Great Wall) cultural research institute, monitors the changes of cracks on Jiayuguan section of the Great Wall in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Gao Shang (R), an engineer from the cultural heritage monitoring center of Jiayuguan Silk Road (the Great Wall) cultural research institute, monitors the Jiayuguan section of the Great Wall at the Jiayu Pass scenic area in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

