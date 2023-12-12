We Are China

Illustrator arouses deeper interest in the Great Wall through her captivating drawings

Xinhua) 08:35, December 12, 2023

Jiang Yige creates a drawing at the Hushan section of the Great Wall in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

DANDONG, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Jiang Yige is a native illustrator of Dandong, a city noted for Hushan section of the Great Wall, widely regarded as the eastern end of the Great Wall built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). The magnificent view of the Great Wall has profoundly inspired Jiang's drawings. Through her captivating works shared on social media platforms, she has successfully caught a growing number of eyes, and aroused deeper interest in the history and culture related to the Great Wall among her audiences.

Jiang Yige creates a drawing at the Hushan section of the Great Wall in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Jiang Yige visits the Hushan section of the Great Wall in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Jiang Yige creates a drawing at the Hushan section of the Great Wall in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Zhe)

This undated file photo shows a drawing by Jiang Yige themed on the Hushan section of the Great Wall. (Xinhua)

This undated combo file photo shows some drawings by Jiang Yige themed on the Hushan section of the Great Wall. (Xinhua)

Jiang Yige retouches her drawing at home in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Jiang Yige creates a drawing at the Hushan section of the Great Wall in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xinjing)

Jiang Yige sorts out cultrual and creative products at a gallery where she displays her works in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Jiang Yige sorts out drawings at home in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Jiang Yige creates a drawing at home in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Jiang Yige interacts with a kitten at a residential compound in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

