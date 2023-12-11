Pic story of illustrator inspired by Great Wall in Dandong, NE China

Jiang Yige creates a drawing at home in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 22, 2023. Jiang Yige is a native illustrator of Dandong, a city noted for Hushan section of the Great Wall, widely regarded as the eastern end of the Great Wall built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

The magnificent view of the Great Wall has profoundly inspired Jiang's drawings. Through her captivating works shared on social media platforms, she has successfully caught a growing number of eyes, and aroused deeper interest in the history and culture related to the Great Wall among her audiences. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Jiang Yige visits the Hushan section of the Great Wall in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 23, 2023.

Jiang Yige creates a drawing at the Hushan section of the Great Wall in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 23, 2023.

Jiang Yige retouches her drawing at home in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 22, 2023.

Jiang Yige creates a drawing at the Hushan section of the Great Wall in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 23, 2023.

This undated combo file photo shows some drawings of Jiang Yige themed on the Hushan section of the Great Wall.

Jiang Yige interacts with a kitten at a residential compound in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 22, 2023.

Jiang Yige prepares to go out for sketching in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 22, 2023.

Jiang Yige sorts out cultrual and creative products at a gallery where she displays her works in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 22, 2023.

Jiang Yige creates a drawing at the Hushan section of the Great Wall in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 23, 2023.

Jiang Yige sorts out drawings at home in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 22, 2023.

Jiang Yige creates a drawing at the Hushan section of the Great Wall in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 23, 2023.

Jiang Yige visits the Hushan section of the Great Wall in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 23, 2023.

Jiang Yige creates a drawing at the Hushan section of the Great Wall in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 23, 2023.

Jiang Yige creates a drawing at home in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 22, 2023.

Jiang Yige creates a drawing at the Hushan section of the Great Wall in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 23, 2023.

Jiang Yige creates a drawing at a gallery where she displays her works in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 22, 2023.

Jiang Yige creates a drawing at the Hushan section of the Great Wall in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 23, 2023.

This undated file photo shows a drawing of Jiang Yige themed on the Hushan section of the Great Wall.

Jiang Yige visits the Hushan section of the Great Wall in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 23, 2023.

Jiang Yige visits the Hushan section of the Great Wall in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 23, 2023.

Jiang Yige visits the Hushan section of the Great Wall in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 23, 2023.

