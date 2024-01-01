Home>>
People celebrate New Year across world
(Xinhua) 09:41, January 01, 2024
People pose for photos with New Year's lights installations in Ankara, Türkiye, Dec. 30, 2023. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)
A girl poses for photos with New Year's lights installations in Ankara, Türkiye, Dec. 30, 2023. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)
People shop during New Year holiday at Pasar Gede traditional market in Surakarta, Central Java, Indonesia, on Dec. 31, 2023. (Photo by Bram Selo/Xinhua)
People shop during New Year holiday at Pasar Gede traditional market in Surakarta, Central Java, Indonesia, on Dec. 31, 2023. (Photo by Bram Selo/Xinhua)
