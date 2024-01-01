We Are China

People celebrate New Year across world

Xinhua) 09:41, January 01, 2024

People pose for photos with New Year's lights installations in Ankara, Türkiye, Dec. 30, 2023. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

A girl poses for photos with New Year's lights installations in Ankara, Türkiye, Dec. 30, 2023. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

People shop during New Year holiday at Pasar Gede traditional market in Surakarta, Central Java, Indonesia, on Dec. 31, 2023. (Photo by Bram Selo/Xinhua)

People shop during New Year holiday at Pasar Gede traditional market in Surakarta, Central Java, Indonesia, on Dec. 31, 2023. (Photo by Bram Selo/Xinhua)

