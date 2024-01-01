Home>>
Fireworks set off to celebrate New Year in Sydney, Australia
(Xinhua) 09:45, January 01, 2024
Fireworks are set off to celebrate the New Year in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Liang Youchang)
Fireworks are set off to celebrate the New Year in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Liang Youchang)
Fireworks are set off to celebrate the New Year in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Liang Youchang)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Celebrations of Miao New Year and Guzang Festival held in SW China's Guizhou
- Wuqiang woodblock New Year painting promoted in N China's Hebei
- Trending in China | How do Chinese celebrate the New Year?
- Fireworks set spirits soaring at Village Super League in Guizhou
- Cultural tourism becomes New Year holiday option in Chengdu
- Ringing in 2024, Xi stresses advancing Chinese modernization, making world better place for all
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.