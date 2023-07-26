Languages

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Stunning views of sea of clouds over Hefei, E China's Anhui

(People's Daily Online) 16:19, July 26, 2023
Stunning views of sea of clouds over Hefei, E China's Anhui
Photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows a spectacular sea of clouds over the urban areas of Hefei city, capital of east China's Anhui Province. The ethereal clouds appeared and shrouded the urban areas of Hefei after rain fell, turning it into a breathtaking "fairyland." (Photo/Luo Xianyang)


