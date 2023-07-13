Home>>
Colorful clouds appear over Huangshan Mountain
(People's Daily App) 15:15, July 13, 2023
Visitors to Huangshan Mountain, one of the most famous mountains in China known for its majestic scenic beauty, strange rocks, cloud-shrouded peaks and ancient pines, were surprised to see gorgeous clouds on Tuesday, which signify good luck in Chinese culture. Enjoy this auspicious scene.
(Compiled by Liao Yujia)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
