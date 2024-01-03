New Year's first sunlight illuminates mountains in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 08:57, January 03, 2024

The initial break of sunlight casts an ethereal glow on the peaks of the Meili Snow Mountains in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Li Chunlei)

At around 8:10 a.m. on the first day of the New Year, the initial break of sunlight pierced through clouds, casting an ethereal glow on the peaks of the Meili Snow Mountains in southwest China's Yunnan Province, mesmerizing every visitor with the breathtaking spectacle.

The Meili Snow Mountain range, located in Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Yunnan, borders the remarkable "Three Parallel Rivers," a UNESCO World Heritage site where the Yangtze, Lancang, and Nujiang rivers run parallel. Its tallest peak, Kagbo, stands at an altitude of 6,740 meters and is the highest mountain in Yunnan.

