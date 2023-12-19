Cherry blossoms adorn winter in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 16:17, December 19, 2023

While snowfall has swept vast areas of northern China this mid-December, the Cherry Valley on Wuliang Mountain in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, paints a different picture — tea fields thrive in vibrant green hues, and winter cherry blossoms burst into full bloom, covering the branches in a vibrant burst of pink.

Spanning more than 1,000 mu (66.7 hectares), the Cherry Valley on Wuliang Mountain is a breathtaking sight with its vast tea fields and tens of thousands of cherry blossom trees. Every winter, as the cherry blossoms reach their peak bloom, the valley transforms into a must-visit destination, enchanting tourists from across the country who come to marvel at this seasonal spectacle.

The Cherry Valley on Wuliang Mountain in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, is a breathtaking sight with its vast tea fields and tens of thousands of cherry blossom trees. (Photo/Yang Guangyu)

The Cherry Valley on Wuliang Mountain in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, is a breathtaking sight with its vast tea fields and tens of thousands of cherry blossom trees. (Photo/Yang Guangyu)

The Cherry Valley on Wuliang Mountain in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, is a breathtaking sight with its vast tea fields and tens of thousands of cherry blossom trees. (Photo/Yang Guangyu)

The Cherry Valley on Wuliang Mountain in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, is a breathtaking sight with its vast tea fields and tens of thousands of cherry blossom trees. (Photo/Yang Guangyu)

The Cherry Valley on Wuliang Mountain in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, is a breathtaking sight with its vast tea fields and tens of thousands of cherry blossom trees. (Photo/Yang Guangyu)

The Cherry Valley on Wuliang Mountain in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, is a breathtaking sight with its vast tea fields and tens of thousands of cherry blossom trees. (Photo/Yang Guangyu)

The Cherry Valley on Wuliang Mountain in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, is a breathtaking sight with its vast tea fields and tens of thousands of cherry blossom trees. (Photo/Yang Guangyu)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)