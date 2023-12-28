World's highest bridge to be completed in mid-2025 in SW China

GUIYANG, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, currently under construction and set to be the world's highest bridge, is expected to be completed by June 2025, according to a press conference held on Wednesday.

Half of the construction has been completed, nearly two years after the construction was kicked off in a deep gorge in southwestern Guizhou.

The 2,890-meter-long steel girder suspension bridge will be part of an expressway in Guizhou, boasting a designed height of 625 meters from the bottom of the gorge to the bridge deck.

The bridge will significantly reduce the crossing time of the canyon from approximately 70 minutes to just about a minute.

A set of bridge-themed sightseeing and recreational programs are being planned, according to the press conference held by the provincial government.

Situated among rolling mountains and gorges, Guizhou is home to nearly half of the world's 100 highest bridges. The Beipanjiang Bridge on the border of Guizhou and Yunnan provinces is currently the world's highest bridge, sitting about 565 meters above a valley, equivalent to the height of a 200-story building.

