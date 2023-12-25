P4 main tower of Hanjiang grand bridge capped in China's Hubei

Xinhua) 15:09, December 25, 2023

Laborers work at the construction site of P4 main tower of Hanjiang grand bridge in Shiyan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 24, 2023. The P4 main tower of Hanjiang grand bridge was successfully capped on Sunday. The grand bridge, with a span of 917.45 meters, is a part of the railway linking Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and Shiyan in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows the construction site of P4 main tower of Hanjiang grand bridge in Shiyan, central China's Hubei Province. The P4 main tower of Hanjiang grand bridge was successfully capped on Sunday. The grand bridge, with a span of 917.45 meters, is a part of the railway linking Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and Shiyan in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows the construction site of Hanjiang grand bridge in Shiyan, central China's Hubei Province. The P4 main tower of Hanjiang grand bridge was successfully capped on Sunday. The grand bridge, with a span of 917.45 meters, is a part of the railway linking Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and Shiyan in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Laborers work at the construction site of P4 main tower of Hanjiang grand bridge in Shiyan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 24, 2023. The P4 main tower of Hanjiang grand bridge was successfully capped on Sunday. The grand bridge, with a span of 917.45 meters, is a part of the railway linking Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and Shiyan in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows the construction site of P4 main tower of Hanjiang grand bridge in Shiyan, central China's Hubei Province. The P4 main tower of Hanjiang grand bridge was successfully capped on Sunday. The grand bridge, with a span of 917.45 meters, is a part of the railway linking Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and Shiyan in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows the construction site of Hanjiang grand bridge in Shiyan, central China's Hubei Province. The P4 main tower of Hanjiang grand bridge was successfully capped on Sunday. The grand bridge, with a span of 917.45 meters, is a part of the railway linking Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and Shiyan in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows the construction site of P4 main tower of Hanjiang grand bridge in Shiyan, central China's Hubei Province. The P4 main tower of Hanjiang grand bridge was successfully capped on Sunday. The grand bridge, with a span of 917.45 meters, is a part of the railway linking Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and Shiyan in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)