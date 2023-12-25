P4 main tower of Hanjiang grand bridge capped in China's Hubei
Laborers work at the construction site of P4 main tower of Hanjiang grand bridge in Shiyan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 24, 2023. The P4 main tower of Hanjiang grand bridge was successfully capped on Sunday. The grand bridge, with a span of 917.45 meters, is a part of the railway linking Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and Shiyan in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows the construction site of P4 main tower of Hanjiang grand bridge in Shiyan, central China's Hubei Province. The P4 main tower of Hanjiang grand bridge was successfully capped on Sunday. The grand bridge, with a span of 917.45 meters, is a part of the railway linking Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and Shiyan in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows the construction site of Hanjiang grand bridge in Shiyan, central China's Hubei Province. The P4 main tower of Hanjiang grand bridge was successfully capped on Sunday. The grand bridge, with a span of 917.45 meters, is a part of the railway linking Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and Shiyan in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Laborers work at the construction site of P4 main tower of Hanjiang grand bridge in Shiyan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 24, 2023. The P4 main tower of Hanjiang grand bridge was successfully capped on Sunday. The grand bridge, with a span of 917.45 meters, is a part of the railway linking Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and Shiyan in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows the construction site of P4 main tower of Hanjiang grand bridge in Shiyan, central China's Hubei Province. The P4 main tower of Hanjiang grand bridge was successfully capped on Sunday. The grand bridge, with a span of 917.45 meters, is a part of the railway linking Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and Shiyan in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows the construction site of Hanjiang grand bridge in Shiyan, central China's Hubei Province. The P4 main tower of Hanjiang grand bridge was successfully capped on Sunday. The grand bridge, with a span of 917.45 meters, is a part of the railway linking Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and Shiyan in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows the construction site of P4 main tower of Hanjiang grand bridge in Shiyan, central China's Hubei Province. The P4 main tower of Hanjiang grand bridge was successfully capped on Sunday. The grand bridge, with a span of 917.45 meters, is a part of the railway linking Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and Shiyan in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: construction site of Xijin Yujiang grand bridge on Shanglin-Hengzhou expressway in S China
- Bridges bring economic growth, tourist attractions in SW China's Guizhou
- Snow-covered Dahong Mountain Scenic Spot in Suizhou, central China's Hubei
- In pics: tea garden in township of C China's Hubei
- China's earliest known water-harnessing facilities found in Hubei
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.