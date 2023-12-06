In pics: tea garden in township of C China's Hubei

Tourists visit a tea garden in Zouma Township of Hefeng County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 6, 2023 shows the scenery of a tea garden in Zouma Township of Hefeng County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

