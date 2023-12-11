In pics: construction site of Xijin Yujiang grand bridge on Shanglin-Hengzhou expressway in S China
Workers work at the construction site of Xijin Yujiang grand bridge on Shanglin-Hengzhou expressway in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 10, 2023. The two sides of the 1,190-meter-long bridge were joined together on Sunday. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 10, 2023 shows the construction site of Xijin Yujiang grand bridge on Shanglin-Hengzhou expressway in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The two sides of the 1,190-meter-long bridge were joined together on Sunday. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
