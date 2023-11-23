China's expressway length reaches 177,000 km by end of 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's expressway mileage under operation had reached 177,000 km by the end of 2022, and China remains the country with the longest expressway mileage in the world, the Ministry of Transport said on Thursday.
By the end of 2022, China's total highway mileage had reached 5.35 million km, an increase of 1.12 million km in the space of 10 years, Guo Sheng, an official with the ministry, told a press conference.
In recent years, China's highway network has constantly improved in terms of both length and quality, with a number of major highway projects completed.
In the future, China will further optimize its highway network, striving to build a modern highway infrastructure system to ensure mobility of people and goods, Guo added.
Photos
Related Stories
- China has built 20,000 charging piles in expressway service areas
- Wuxi-Zhenping Expressway under construction in NW China's Shaanxi
- China expects to see record-high expressway traffic during upcoming holiday
- Feature: Chinese-built expressway offers Kenya's minibuses savings amid high fuel costs
- Chinese-invested expressway in Cambodia saves time, money for travelers
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.