China has built 20,000 charging piles in expressway service areas
(Xinhua) 10:30, November 23, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- A total of 20,000 charging piles for new energy vehicles had been built in China's expressway service areas as of the end of October, the Ministry of Transport said.
According to the ministry, the charging piles had covered 49,000 parking spaces in 6,257 expressway service areas for passenger cars.
By the end of October, charging piles had been installed in 94 percent of China's expressway service areas, the ministry said.
Charging facilities had been installed in all service areas of 11 provincial-level regions including Beijing, Liaoning, Jilin, Shanghai and Zhejiang.
