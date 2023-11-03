Wuxi-Zhenping Expressway under construction in NW China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 08:30, November 03, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 1, 2023 shows a section of the construction site of the Wuxi-Zhenping Expressway in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Connecting Zhenping County of Shaanxi Province with Wuxi County of Chongqing Municipality, the 48.7-kilometer Wuxi-Zhenping Expressway is expected to be officially put into operation before New Year's Day in 2024. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Workers are seen at the construction site of Dongxihe grand bridge on the Wuxi-Zhenping Expressway in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 1, 2023. Connecting Zhenping County of Shaanxi Province with Wuxi County of Chongqing Municipality, the 48.7-kilometer Wuxi-Zhenping Expressway is expected to be officially put into operation before New Year's Day in 2024. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 1, 2023 shows the construction site of a service area along the Wuxi-Zhenping Expressway in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Connecting Zhenping County of Shaanxi Province with Wuxi County of Chongqing Municipality, the 48.7-kilometer Wuxi-Zhenping Expressway is expected to be officially put into operation before New Year's Day in 2024. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 1, 2023 shows the construction site of Dongxihe grand bridge on the Wuxi-Zhenping Expressway in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Connecting Zhenping County of Shaanxi Province with Wuxi County of Chongqing Municipality, the 48.7-kilometer Wuxi-Zhenping Expressway is expected to be officially put into operation before New Year's Day in 2024. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

