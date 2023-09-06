Chinese-invested expressway in Cambodia saves time, money for travelers

Xinhua) 14:13, September 06, 2023

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Connecting Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, with the international deep-water seaport province of Preah Sihanouk, the first Chinese-invested Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway has not only facilitated transportation, but also saved both time and money for travellers.

Invested by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) with 2 billion U.S. dollars, the 187-km freeway was opened to the public on Oct. 1, 2022 after more than three years of construction.

Sareth Sreypich, a 29-year-old supervisor at the Expressway's toll station, said the Expressway enables people to travel fast and easily.

"Previously, we traveled on National Road 4, it took up to five hours, but now, traveling on the Expressway, it takes two hours only," she told Xinhua.

"All drivers always say that since there is the Expressway, their travel is easy. It saves them money and reduces the travel time," she added.

Sreypich said traveling in smaller cars such as family cars from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville now costs 11.97 U.S. dollars only.

"For container trucks, previously, to run from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville and back, it took a very long time, consuming one or two days, but since there is the Expressway, they can travel two or three times per day," she said. "So, it reduces time and allows them to transport (goods) fast and easily."

Cambodian Ministry of Commerce's Secretary of State Penn Sovicheat said the Expressway is the fruit of close cooperation between Cambodia and China under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

"The Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway eases traffic congestion, saves travel time, and reduces logistics and transportation costs," he told Xinhua on Tuesday.

"It plays a crucial role in helping boost Cambodia's economic growth and tourism as it links the capital city to the country's largest seaport," he added.

Paved with asphalt concrete, the Expressway has two lanes for traffic in each direction plus an emergency lane on each side.

