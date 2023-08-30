UNICEF partners with China to pilot climate-resilient WASH technologies in Cambodia

Xinhua) 09:42, August 30, 2023

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Delegates from China and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday started a three-day field visit to Cambodia to conduct a feasibility study for piloting climate-resilient water and sanitation (WASH) technologies and solutions in the kingdom, said a UNICEF's press statement.

The Cambodia-China Climate-Resilient WASH Cooperation Project is part of the South-South cooperation program between the two countries and UNICEF, the statement said.

"The feasibility study mission to Cambodia aims to leverage Chinese expertise on solar-powered water supplies, water purification and fecal sludge treatment in urban and rural areas to help identify gaps in technology and infrastructure," the statement said.

UNICEF Representative to Cambodia Will Parks said the Children's Climate Risk Index ranks Cambodia in the top third of nations facing high risks to the impacts of climate change, and that children are highly exposed to water scarcity, riverine flooding, and vector-borne diseases, among others.

"We are grateful to the People's Republic of China and UNICEF China for their support in implementing innovative, climate-resilient responses that build sustainable environments for the most vulnerable communities," he said.

In Cambodia, one in four people in rural areas still lack access to improved water resources and sanitation, presenting risks to public health, hindering development and resulting in water resource contamination risks, according to the statement.

"UNICEF China is working closely with our partners to promote international cooperation on children's rights and the Sustainable Development Goals," Acting UNICEF Representative to China Nenad Radonjic said.

"This collaboration between Cambodia and China is a good example of how we can act as a facilitator for knowledge exchange and technical cooperation in the sector of WASH, climate and the environment, to help address common and critical challenges facing children globally," he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)