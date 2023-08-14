Cambodian, Chinese FMs vow to further advance bilateral ties, cooperation

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met here with Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, with both sides vowing to further advance bilateral ties and cooperation for mutual benefits.

During the meeting held on Sunday, Sokhonn, also a deputy prime minister, expressed his heartfelt thanks to China for its long-term selfless assistance to Cambodia's socio-economic development and its strong support for Cambodia's smooth advancement of important agendas.

Cambodia's new government will continue adhering to the friendly policy toward China, abiding by the one-China principle, supporting China's just position on its internal affairs such as Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, and strengthening communication and coordination in regional and multilateral affairs with China, he said.

Sokhonn said Cambodia and China have conducted frequent high-level exchanges, forged ironclad friendship, and achieved remarkable cooperation results.

Cambodia looks forward to working with China to promote the building of a high-quality, high-level and high-standard Cambodia-China community with a shared future in the new era, he added.

For his part, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said his visit coincided with an important moment for Cambodia to embark on a new journey.

China has full confidence in the future of Cambodia and China-Cambodia relations, he said.

He added the meetings between the two countries' leaderships this year have opened the prelude to the 65th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and Cambodia and the "China-Cambodia Friendship Year."

"Following the direction jointly determined by the leaders of the two countries, the China-Cambodia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership will continue to be elevated to new heights and a new chapter of China-Cambodia friendship will be written," Wang said.

He also thanked Sokhonn for his contribution to promoting China-Cambodia friendship, and emphasized that the China-Cambodia friendship is rock-solid, and the two countries have always stood firmly together on issues concerning each other's core interests, demonstrating the due meaning of a community with a shared future.

The two sides have jointly defended the basic principle of non-interference in internal affairs and made contributions to regional peace, stability and development, he added

Wang said China is willing to work with Cambodia to increase mutual understanding, trust and support in multilateral affairs, and jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of both sides as well as the developing countries.

