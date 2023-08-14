China, Cambodia pledge to boost bilateral ties

Xinhua) 10:18, August 14, 2023

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (5th L), who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Sok Chenda Sophea (5th R), Cambodian deputy prime minister and foreign minister-designate, minister delegate attached to the Cambodian prime minister, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Aug. 12, 2023. (Photo by Ly Lay/Xinhua)

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister-designate Sok Chenda Sophea here on Saturday, during which the two sides pledged to boost bilateral ties.

Sophea, also the minister delegate attached to the Cambodian Prime Minister, said Wang's visit is the most timely and powerful support for Cambodia.

China has always given a helping hand to Cambodia at critical moments to help the Southeast Asian country achieve peace, stability, development and revitalization, which has strengthened its confidence and ability to safeguard independence, he added.

Noting that bilateral cooperation has helped Cambodia rapidly improve people's livelihood, Sophea said Cambodia looks forward to working with China to continuously enhance the strategic nature of Cambodia-China relations, expand cooperation areas and set a good example for high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the traditional friendship between China and Cambodia, forged by the older generation of leaders of the two countries, is long-tested and ironclad, which is the most valuable asset of both sides and deserves to be cherished.

Noting that China attaches great importance to China-Cambodia relations, Wang said China will always be a reliable partner for Cambodia to seek development and revitalization, and a strong supporter when Cambodia encounters difficulties.

Calling the recent general election in Cambodia a great success, Wang said the support of the general public provides the greatest confidence and solid foundation for the CPP to face up to challenges and eliminate external interference.

Wang said China is ready to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with Cambodia, and enrich the bilateral "diamond hexagon" cooperation framework that covers politics, production capacity, agriculture, energy, security, and people-to-people exchanges.

The two sides also exchanged views on deepening cooperation between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). They agreed to maintain close communication and coordination, support ASEAN centrality, and promote regional peace, stability and development to achieve all-win and win-win outcomes.

Cambodia is the last leg of Wang's Southeast Asia tour which has taken him to Singapore and Malaysia.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)