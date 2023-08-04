Feature: Chinese-funded ring road helps avert traffic jams, improve transport of goods in Cambodian capital

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen (C) cuts the ribbon during the inauguration ceremony of the third ring road in Kandal province, Cambodia, Aug. 3, 2023. (Photo by Ly Lay/Xinhua)

KANDAL, Cambodia, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Connecting the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh's southwestern to eastern suburbs, the Chinese-funded third ring road will not only help avert traffic jams, but also improve transport of goods and logistics in the city.

The 53-km ring road, along with two river bridges and two flyovers, was constructed by the Shanghai Construction Group in a period of 52 months under concessional loan from the Export-Import Bank of China.

With two lanes for traffic in each direction, the road stretches from the Win-Win Boulevard Roundabout in southwestern Phnom Penh to National Road 1 in Kandal province in the east of the capital.

Local residents are delighted to see the completion of the third ring road, saying that it would facilitate their travel and transport of goods, especially the transport of agricultural produce from farms to markets.

"Previously, it was difficult to travel to the city because of traffic jams and many container trucks," Yay Art, a 68-year-old farmer in Kandal province, told Xinhua on Thursday.

"This road has helped reduce traffic congestion and it will give a boost to our economy and improve the transport of goods," he said.

Lim Soriya, a 46-year-old vegetable vendor in Kandal province, said the ring road allows people to travel from one side of the city to another without going through the city center, so it will reduce traffic jams and save travel time.

"I have traveled on this road and felt very happy," she told Xinhua. "This big road is good, and it makes the transport of goods easier and faster than before."

Saing Sokchea, a 41-year-old resident along the third ring road, said the road would not only help improve the livelihoods of locals, but also promote the bond of friendship between Cambodia and China.

"China is the best partner of Cambodia, helping us develop bridges, roads and other infrastructure," he told Xinhua.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the third ring road was another testament to the fruitful cooperation between Cambodia and China under the frameworks of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Cambodia-China community with a shared future.

"This road is very important to cope with rising traffic flows and goods transportation in the capital," he said in a speech during the inauguration ceremony of the third ring road on Thursday.

The Cambodian leader added that the thoroughfare has also connected many key roads including expressways.

"The road will not only reduce traffic jams in the city center, but also contribute to promoting trade, investment, logistics and tourism, so people will greatly benefit from it," he said.

Cambodian Minister of Public Works and Transport Sun Chanthol said the road is a potential economic artery for people in Phnom Penh and Kandal province.

"The third ring road will facilitate the transport of goods in and out of the Phnom Penh Autonomous Port," he said. "It has been transforming areas along the route into housing development zones, logistics hubs, special economic zones, factories and warehouses."

Chanthol expressed his profound gratitude to China for having provided a great amount of aid to Cambodia "with no strings attached," saying that China's assistance was essential for the Southeast Asian kingdom's infrastructure and socioeconomic development.

This aerial photo taken on June 5, 2023 shows the Chinese-funded third ring road in Kandal province, Cambodia. (Photo by Ly Lay/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 2, 2023 shows the Chinese-funded third ring road in Kandal province, Cambodia. (Photo by Van Pov/Xinhua)

