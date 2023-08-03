Cambodia inaugurates China-funded third ring road in capital

Xinhua) 13:44, August 03, 2023

KANDAL, Cambodia, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia on Thursday inaugurated the third ring road encircling parts of the capital Phnom Penh, which was built with concessional loan from the Export-Import Bank of China.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian presided over the inauguration ceremony held in Kandal province's Kean Svay district, with approximately 8,000 participants.

The 53-km road, along with two river bridges and two flyovers, was constructed by the Shanghai Construction Group in a period of 52 months.

With two lanes for traffic in each direction, the third ring road stretches from the Win-Win Boulevard Roundabout in southwestern Phnom Penh to National Road 1 in Kandal province in the east of the capital.

Hun Sen said the road was another testament to the fruitful cooperation between Cambodia and China under the frameworks of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the community with a shared future.

"This ring road is very important to coping with rising traffic flows and goods transportation in the capital," he said in a speech at the event.

The Cambodian leader added that the thoroughfare has also connected to many key roads including expressways.

"The road will not only reduce traffic jams in the city, but also contribute to promoting trade, investment, logistics and tourism, so people will greatly benefit from it," he said.

Ambassador Wang congratulated the completion of the third ring road and praised the great development achievements of Cambodia.

He said that as 2023 marks the 65th anniversary of China-Cambodia diplomatic relations, the two countries will continue to deepen bilateral ties for mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation towards the building of the China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)