China plays crucial role in Cambodia's socioeconomic, infrastructure development: FM
PHNOM PENH, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn said on Monday that China has played a crucial role in supporting the country's socioeconomic and infrastructure development.
Sokhonn, also chairman of the Commission for International Relations of the Cambodian People's Party Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with Qian Hongshan, vice minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, said a Cambodian foreign ministry's press statement on Tuesday.
As both countries are celebrating the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the friendship year, the two expressed satisfaction with the diverse range of commemorative activities.
Sokhonn and Qian explored opportunities to further enhance collaboration between the two ruling parties in governance, education, support for young entrepreneurs and leaders, and cultural exchange, the statement said.
Qian led a Chinese observer team to observe Cambodia's general election process from Thursday to Monday.
Photos
Related Stories
- China congratulates Cambodian People's Party on winning seventh general election
- China congratulates Cambodian People's Party on national election victory
- Xi greets Cambodian king on 65th anniversary of ties
- Xi, Cambodian king exchange congratulations on 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties
- Interview: 65 years on, Cambodia-China ties reach new heights -- senior gov't official
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.