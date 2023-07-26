China plays crucial role in Cambodia's socioeconomic, infrastructure development: FM

Xinhua) 11:17, July 26, 2023

PHNOM PENH, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn said on Monday that China has played a crucial role in supporting the country's socioeconomic and infrastructure development.

Sokhonn, also chairman of the Commission for International Relations of the Cambodian People's Party Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with Qian Hongshan, vice minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, said a Cambodian foreign ministry's press statement on Tuesday.

As both countries are celebrating the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the friendship year, the two expressed satisfaction with the diverse range of commemorative activities.

Sokhonn and Qian explored opportunities to further enhance collaboration between the two ruling parties in governance, education, support for young entrepreneurs and leaders, and cultural exchange, the statement said.

Qian led a Chinese observer team to observe Cambodia's general election process from Thursday to Monday.

