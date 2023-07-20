Xi greets Cambodian king on 65th anniversary of ties

08:33, July 20, 2023

President Xi Jinping and Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni exchanged congratulations on Wednesday on the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, vowing to carry on the traditional friendship and bilateral cooperation and build a China-Cambodia community with a shared future.

In a congratulatory message sent to Sihamoni, Xi said that over the past 65 years, China-Cambodia relations have withstood the tests of the changing international landscape, becoming stronger over time.

He recalled his meeting with Sihamoni in Beijing earlier this year as well as their exchange of letters multiple times, saying that they have jointly led both countries in the construction of a high-quality, high-level and high-standard community with a shared future in the new era.

The "diamond hexagon" cooperation framework between China and Cambodia, which highlights the six priority areas of politics, production capacity, agriculture, energy, security, and people-to-people exchanges, continues to be deepened and enriched, Xi said.

Progress has been made in the construction of the "Industrial Development Corridor" and the "Fish and Rice Corridor", he added.

Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Cambodia relations, Xi said that he is willing to work with the Cambodian king to achieve more fruitful results in China-Cambodia friendship, and bring tangible benefits to the people of both countries.

Sihamoni said in his message that based on mutual trust and win-win cooperation, the two countries have established a comprehensive strategic partnership and built an unbreakable "iron-clad" friendship.

Cambodia is willing to deepen cooperation in various fields with China to benefit both countries and their people, and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world, he said.

Premier Li Qiang and Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen also exchanged congratulatory messages on the anniversary on Wednesday.

Noting that China-Cambodia relations have reached a new starting point, Li said that he is willing to work with Hun Sen to promote pragmatic cooperation for more fruitful results.

Hun Sen said that Cambodia adheres to the one-China policy and supports the China-proposed major initiatives, such as the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative.

