Xi, Cambodian king exchange congratulations on 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 14:27, July 19, 2023

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday exchanged congratulatory messages with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni on the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Cambodia.

Since their establishment 65 years ago, China-Cambodia diplomatic ties have stood the test of time and vicissitudes in the international arena, and grown from strength to strength, Xi said.

He noted that at the beginning of this year, he and King Sihamoni met in Beijing and exchanged correspondence many times, bringing the cause of building a China-Cambodia community with a shared future into a new era featuring high-quality, high-level and high-standard.

The "diamond hexagon" cooperation framework between China and Cambodia covering politics, production capacity, agriculture, energy, security, and people-to-people exchanges has been continuously deepened and enriched, Xi said.

Xi also said that remarkable progress has been made in building the "Industrial Development Corridor" and the "Fish and Rice Corridor," adding that a series of events celebrating the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the China-Cambodia Friendship Year have been held.

Stressing that he highly regards the development of China-Cambodia relations, Xi said he is willing to work with King Sihamoni to push for more fruits in the China-Cambodia friendship and bring tangible benefits to the two peoples.

Sihamoni said the traditional friendship of the two countries dates back a long time ago, adding that on the basis of high-level mutual trust, mutual benefit and win-win results, the two countries have established a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, are jointly building a community with a shared future and forged an iron-clad friendship.

Sihamoni said he firmly believes that under the new circumstances, the Cambodia-China friendly ties and mutually-beneficial cooperation will surely be strengthened, and the iron-clad friendship be passed down through generations.

The Cambodian side, Sihamoni said, is willing to deepen cooperation in all fields with China, so as to benefit the two nations and promote regional and world peace, stability and prosperity.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang also exchanged congratulations with his Cambodian counterpart, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, on Wednesday.

Li noted that this year marks the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties as well as the China-Cambodia Friendship Year, saying that bilateral relations stand at a new starting point.

Li said he is willing to work with Hun Sen to instruct various departments and regions in the two countries to cooperate closely to push for more practical results in the comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Hun Sen said Cambodia firmly adheres to the one-China policy and supports the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and other important proposals.

The Cambodian side is also willing to work with the Chinese side to add more substance to the building of a Cambodia-China community with a shared future, and safeguard the common interests of the two countries and their people, he noted.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)