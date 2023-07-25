China congratulates Cambodian People's Party on winning seventh general election

July 25, 2023

As a good neighbor and good friend, China extended wram congratulations on the smoothly held seventh general election in Cambodia and congratulated the Cambodian People's Party on winning the election under the leadership of its President Samdech Hun Sen, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

Mao Ning, spokesperson of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a routine press briefing in Beijing that China hopes Cambodia will smoothly form a new national assembly and a new government.

"We believe Cambodia will make even greater achievements in its national development and bring more benefits to its people," Mao said.

The spokesperson said that under the strategic guidance of the heads of states, the China-Cambodia relationship have enjoyed strong momentum.

"Our ties are marked by a high degree of mutual trust, close cooperation and mutual support," she said.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Cambodia and the China-Cambodia Friendship Year. "China is willing to work with Cambodia to continue the friendship across generations and accelerate efforts to build the high-quality, high-level and high-standard China-Cambodia community with a shared future for the new era and deliver more benefits to both peoples," she said.

